 FRSC promotes 1, 925 personnel, urges for re-dedication to duty – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC promotes 1, 925 personnel, urges for re-dedication to duty – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

FRSC promotes 1, 925 personnel, urges for re-dedication to duty
Vanguard
The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) , Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors and 942 Road Marshal Assistants, urging them to re-dedicate themselves to duty. FRSC officials. The Corps Public Education
FRSC promotes 1925 personnel — Full breakdownPremium Times
FRSC promotes 1925 personnel, appoints Ringim as Deputy Corps MarshalThe Punch
FRSC gets Deputy Corps Marshal, 1925 others promotedThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.