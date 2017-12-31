FRSC Promotes 1,925 Personnel

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of 1,925 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC. The promotion included that of the zonal commanding officer of the Corps in charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim, whom he promoted to the rank of the […]

