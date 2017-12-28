FRSC records 676 road crashes in October – Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recorded a total of 676 road crashes in October. The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. According to Oyeyemi, the figure shows an increase of 11 per cent of road…

The post FRSC records 676 road crashes in October – Corps Marshal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

