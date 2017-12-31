FRSC records free flow of traffic in major roads in South-East

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recorded free flow of vehicular traffic and accident-free in major road corridors within the South-East as it concluded its aerial surveillance.

Newsmen reports that the aerial surveillance covered Enugu-Onitsha Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Abakaliki Road, and Enugu-Nsukka-Obollo Afor Road.

The Zonal Commander of FRSC, Mr Samuel Obayemi, made this known to newsmen on Sunday after over two hours aerial surveillance of vehicular traffic in major roads in the zone.

Obayemi said that there was a clear sanity on the major roads leading to smooth drive.

He advised the drivers to drive with caution under reasonable speed, even as the roads were virtually free.

“Traffic was generally low on the major roads covered, especially in areas where we normally have gridlocks like the 9thMile Corner and Bridge-Head Onitsha, both in Enugu-Onitsha Road.

“The essence of the aerial surveillance is to be able to tell our commanders, officers and men on ground where there is build-up of traffic or anticipated build-up of traffic for necessary attention.

“This will in turn help us to manage the traffic flow efficiently so that travellers will have easy and unhindered traffic as they get to their various destination during this festive period,’’ he said.

The zonal commander, however, assured travellers that with what were deduced from the aerial surveillance, most of the major road corridors in the South-East would be free, even up to Jan.1, 2018.

Obayemi further said that in case of any hitch in the flow of traffic anywhere or breakdown of any vehicle that could obstruct traffic flow, members of the public should call 122 for necessary action.

“The whole essence of our Special Yuletide Patrol is to ensure that all road users are safe and get to their various destinations on time without any hitch,’’ he said.

NAN

The post FRSC records free flow of traffic in major roads in South-East appeared first on Vanguard News.

