FRSC releases toll-free emergency lines

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged road users to use its toll-free 122 line to report emergencies. FRSC also has a 12-digit emergency line – 0700 2255 3772. Zonal Commander of FRSC, Mr Samuel Obayemi, who is in-charge of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, noted that the toll-free line should be used […]

