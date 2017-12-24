Fuel: Buhari rejects marketers’ demand for price increase – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Fuel: Buhari rejects marketers' demand for price increase
A subtle move by marketers for the federal government to increase fuel price appears to have failed. President Muhammadu Buhari is not disposed to the proposal, The Nation gathered yesterday. He is also saying No to the re-introduction of fuel subsidy …
