Fuel crisis: Our tanks, depots are empty, oil marketers fault NNPC
Vanguard
Oil marketers, under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, DAPPMA, Wednesday, exonerated themselves from the current fuel crisis across the country, stating that presently, there is no fuel in the depots and tanks of its …
Our depots are empty, petroleum marketers association says
