Fuel Hoarding: DPR Cordon, Suspends Four Stations In Kaduna

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) suspended licences of four Kaduna fueling stations for hoarding and selling products above government approved price.

Briefing journalists after media tour to Zaria in collaboration with other government agencies, DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna zonal office,Alhaji Isa Tafida, who gave the names of the erring filling stations as Mamu,Fasada,Farmskan and NNPC Mega, said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps cordoned off the stations.

According to him:”The zonal operations controller,Zonal office Kaduna with his surveillance teams and the reinforcement team of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Kaduna State Command and Directorate of State Security Services(DSS) undertook a tour round Kaduna State and its environs to appraise the fuel situation with respect to supply and distribution of petroleum products. DPR teams found that marketers were engaged in hoarding of products, delibrate manipulation of pumps to shortchange the public,diversion and other vices”

At Mamu Petroleum,three trucks were apprehended with truck numbers,KMC 52YT, DKA 780YF and TKS 796XA loaded with AGO.The stock level showed 3,800 litres of PMS.After satisfactory integrity test on their pumps,members of the public were introduced into the filling station to purchase the product at the rate of N145″

The story at Farmskan was different as the station was deserted but later management of the station showed up. This station was caught yesterday by the team of DPR on surveillance activities selling product at the rate of N215. and pumps grossly under dispensing by 4.1 litres”

In these stations visited,monitoring and control of sale of the product were monitored by the team of DPR and NSCDC” Tafida said.