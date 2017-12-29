Fuel scarcity a conspiracy among politicians, oil tycoons – Socialist Party
The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State chapter on Friday described the lingering fuel scarcity across the country as a conspiracy among politicians and oil tycoons against the poor. SPN noted that the scarcity which had continued to have negative effects on the lives of Nigerians was “a consequence of a conspiracy among the […]
Fuel scarcity a conspiracy among politicians, oil tycoons – Socialist Party
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!