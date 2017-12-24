 Fuel scarcity: APC appeals to Nigerians to be patient with FG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: APC appeals to Nigerians to be patient with FG

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on the current fuel crisis in the country. According to a statement issued by Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, the party´s spokesperson on Saturday in Abuja, the APC-led Federal Government is making efforts to address the situation. ´´”We empathise with Nigerians at […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.