 Fuel Scarcity: APC empathises with Nigerians, appeals for patience | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on the current fuel crisis in the country. According to a statement issued by Bolaji Abudullahi, the party´s spokesperson on Saturday in Abuja, the APC-led Federal Government is making efforts to address the situation. “We empathise with Nigerians at […]

The post Fuel Scarcity: APC empathises with Nigerians, appeals for patience appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

