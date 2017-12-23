Fuel Scarcity: Ben Bruce Digs Up Old Statement Of Buhari’s Aide Condemning GEJ

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP – Bayelsa East) has dug up an old tweet of Special Assistant on New Media to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi condemning former President Goodluck Jonathan for his silence on fuel scarcity in the country. In the 2012 tweet, Ogunlesi had chided Jonathan for ignoring the fuel scarcity crisis in the country…

The post Fuel Scarcity: Ben Bruce Digs Up Old Statement Of Buhari’s Aide Condemning GEJ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

