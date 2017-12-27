 Fuel scarcity: Black market booms in Kano – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Black market booms in Kano – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fuel scarcity: Black market booms in Kano
Vanguard
KANO – Business activities within and around Kano metropolis has been brought to its knees following debilitating scarcity of premium motor spirit in most filling stations Wednesday. Findings by Vanguard in the commercial city indicated that the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.