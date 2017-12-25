 Fuel Scarcity: Black market location busted by NNPC MD Maikanti Baru and his team | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: Black market location busted by NNPC MD Maikanti Baru and his team

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News

Operators of a black market in Abuja are now cooling off in Police net, following an unannounced visit by NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru and his team. Baru who spoke to newsmen after the black market operators arrest, said; ‘Aside drawing us back and encouraging sabotage, these young men are also putting their lives and […]

