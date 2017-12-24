Fuel scarcity: Buhari rejects marketers demand for price increase

President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have rejected a subtle move by marketers for the federal government to increase fuel price. According to the Nation reports, The president has also rejected the re-introduction of fuel subsidy. The pressure on government to effect a rise in petroleum price from N145 per litre is coming amidst the […]

The post Fuel scarcity: Buhari rejects marketers demand for price increase appeared first on Timeofgist.

