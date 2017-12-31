 Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru
Daily Post Nigeria
Following the current fuel scarcity witnessed during the Yelutide season, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National
Nine Highlights Of 2017 That Buhari Government Would Not Like To RecallNaija News

all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.