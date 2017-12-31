Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru

Following the current fuel scarcity witnessed during the Yelutide season, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Vanguard reports. Others summoned by the President include, Mordecai Ladan, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources; Mr. Femi Olawore, Executive […]

Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

