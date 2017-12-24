 Fuel scarcity, deliberate policy to impoverish Igbo — Ohanaeze – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Fuel scarcity, deliberate policy to impoverish Igbo — Ohanaeze – The Punch

The Punch

Fuel scarcity, deliberate policy to impoverish Igbo — Ohanaeze
The Punch
The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately using the fuel scarcity to impoverish Igbo people. Nwodo advised Igbo indigenes to use the Christmas period to pray for peace in the country
