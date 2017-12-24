Fuel scarcity: DPR seals 20 filling stations in Port Harcourt

Fuel scarcity has continued unabated in Rivers State, especially in the state capital, Port Harcourt. DAILY POST reports that many filling stations hoard their products in the day but dispense at exorbitant prices at night. Meanwhile, in a crackdown to check the situation, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has sealed off about twenty filling […]

