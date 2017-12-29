Fuel Scarcity: DPR seals 3 stations, arrests 7 in Enugu

As a result of the suffering and outcry of motorists in Enugu State, resulting from fuel scarcity and hike in pump price, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday sealed three fuel stations and arrested seven operators. The DPR team leader health, safety and environment, Mr. Unyime Akpan who led the operation Wednesday, told our […]

