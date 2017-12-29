Fuel Scarcity: DPR Shuts Down Six Filling Stations In Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed six filling stations across Gombe State for allegedly selling petrol above the pump price of N145 and hoarding of products. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported in Gombe on Thursday that one of the stations, Tukur Dahiru Mohammed Nigeria Limited in Billiri, was sealed for allegedly […]

