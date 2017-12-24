Fuel Scarcity Experienced In Nigeria Is Regrettable.. I Sympathize With Nigerians – Buhari
The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians,on having to endure needless fuel queues. I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next […]
