 Fuel Scarcity Experienced In Nigeria Is Regrettable.. I Sympathize With Nigerians – Buhari | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity Experienced In Nigeria Is Regrettable.. I Sympathize With Nigerians – Buhari

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics

The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians,on having to endure needless fuel queues. I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next […]

