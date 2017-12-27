 Fuel scarcity: Fayose counsels Osinbajo to stop bulk-passing | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Fayose counsels Osinbajo to stop bulk-passing

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has expressed disappointment over Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s comment that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was bearing the cost of fuel subsidy and not the federal government. He asked: “What is the difference between the NNPC and the federal government? Who is NNPC and who is federal […]

Fuel scarcity: Fayose counsels Osinbajo to stop bulk-passing

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.