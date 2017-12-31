Fuel Scarcity: Happy New Year Is An Extravagant Wish – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has lamented the recurring fuel scarcity crisis in the nation, saying there is something rotten in the country that is preventing it from rising above the problem. He added that a ‘Happy New Year’ greeting to Nigerians amounted to an “extravagant” wishing if the fuel scarcity crisis is to be taken…

The post Fuel Scarcity: Happy New Year Is An Extravagant Wish – Soyinka appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

