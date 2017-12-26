 Fuel Scarcity: House of Reps member, Loveth Idisi rides a bicycle to an event | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: House of Reps member, Loveth Idisi rides a bicycle to an event

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s House of Representatives member, Loveth Idisi, representing Ethiope federal Constituency in the green chamber, who is back to his village for the Christmas holiday was forced to ride a bicycle to an event as he couldn’t get fuel for his car. Here are photos which captured the Reps member on his bicycle journey;  

