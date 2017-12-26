Fuel Scarcity: House of Reps member, Loveth Idisi rides a bicycle to an event

Nigeria’s House of Representatives member, Loveth Idisi, representing Ethiope federal Constituency in the green chamber, who is back to his village for the Christmas holiday was forced to ride a bicycle to an event as he couldn’t get fuel for his car. Here are photos which captured the Reps member on his bicycle journey;

