Fuel scarcity: ‘I have ordered end to hoarding, price hike’ – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday broke his silence on the lingering fuel scarcity in the country, saying he had directed regulators to end hoarding and price hike. He said he had also been assured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that the situation will improve significantly in the next few days. Buhari disclosed this in a statement […]

The post Fuel scarcity: ‘I have ordered end to hoarding, price hike’ – President Buhari appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

