Fuel Scarcity: It’s No Longer Profitable To Import, Sell Petrol At N145 – Oil Marketers

Fresh indications have emerged that the fuel scarcity crisis in the country may linger longer than Nigerians pray for. This is as private marketers have vowed to no longer import and sell petrol at the pump price of N145 set by government unless they are given concessionary access to foreign exchange by the Central Bank…

The post Fuel Scarcity: It’s No Longer Profitable To Import, Sell Petrol At N145 – Oil Marketers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

