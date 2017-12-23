Fuel Scarcity: Make We Start Another Campaign – 2face
Again..Award winning singer, 2face is calling for another protest over the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria. 2face made this call via his official media channel. Read below.. make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) December 22, 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!