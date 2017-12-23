 Fuel Scarcity: Make We Start Another Campaign – 2face | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: Make We Start Another Campaign – 2face

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Again..Award winning singer, 2face is calling for another protest over the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria. 2face made this call via his official media channel. Read below.. make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) December 22, 2017

