 Fuel Scarcity: Man pours fuel from gallon into his N50m BMW i8 supercar
Fuel Scarcity: Man pours fuel from gallon into his N50m BMW i8 supercar – Information Nigeria

Fuel Scarcity: Man pours fuel from gallon into his N50m BMW i8 supercar
A photo has been making rounds online of a man spotted in Lagos, pouring fuel from a gallon into his BMW i8 hybrid car. Due to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, Citizens have seen Long queues of motorists persisting at filling stations
