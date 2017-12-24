Fuel Scarcity: Man spotted pouring fuel from gallon into his N50m BMW i8 supercar

A photo has been making rounds online of a man spotted in Lagos, pouring fuel from a gallon into his BMW i8 hybrid car. Due to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, Citizens have seen Long queues of motorists persisting at filling stations, leading to gridlock and the unavailability of commercial vehicles on […]

The post Fuel Scarcity: Man spotted pouring fuel from gallon into his N50m BMW i8 supercar appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

