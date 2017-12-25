 Fuel scarcity: Nigerians are suffering – NUPENG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Nigerians are suffering – NUPENG

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Petrol sells for N250 in Anambra, N300 in Abuja NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has decried the current suffering and pains of Nigerians as a result of the persistent and unjustified fuel scarcity. The Union frowned at the incessant fuel scarcity which has resulted to long queues, loss of man-hours and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.