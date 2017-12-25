Fuel scarcity: Nigerians are suffering – NUPENG

Petrol sells for N250 in Anambra, N300 in Abuja NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has decried the current suffering and pains of Nigerians as a result of the persistent and unjustified fuel scarcity. The Union frowned at the incessant fuel scarcity which has resulted to long queues, loss of man-hours and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

