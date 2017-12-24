Fuel scarcity: Nipco, like the oil majors, in 24- hour loading of trucks

Nipco Plc, a major Downstream operator which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a statement cited as one of the six major marketers which benefitted from NNPC cargo supplies, has confirmed the Company’s receipt of the Products from the Corporation. Nipco, in a release this evening by its Chief Corporate Affairs Manager, Alh. Lawal Taofeek, said 24 hour-loading of trucks had begun in earnest at the Company’s depot in Lagos.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

