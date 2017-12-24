 Fuel scarcity: Nipco, like the oil majors, in 24- hour loading of trucks | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nipco Plc, a major Downstream operator which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a statement cited as one of the six major marketers which benefitted from NNPC cargo supplies, has confirmed the Company’s receipt of the Products from the Corporation. Nipco, in a release this evening by its Chief Corporate Affairs Manager, Alh. Lawal Taofeek, said 24 hour-loading of trucks had begun in earnest at the Company’s depot in Lagos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

