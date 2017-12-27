Fuel Scarcity : NNPC Boss, Baru sells fuel
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), led by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru took to action today to attack those people selling above N145 per Litre.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!