 Fuel Scarcity : NNPC Boss, Baru sells fuel | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel Scarcity : NNPC Boss, Baru sells fuel

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fuel Scarcity : NNPC Boss, Baru sells fuel

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), led by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru took to action today to attack those people selling above N145 per Litre. 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.