Fuel scarcity: NNPC lied against us, we owe FG nothing – Oil marketers

The Executive Secretary of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Olufemi Adewole, on Thursday said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) lied when it said members of the association owed the government-owned oil firm N26.7bn. According to Adewole, members of DAPPMA had, in the past one month, paid over N90bn for petrol supply but […]

Fuel scarcity: NNPC lied against us, we owe FG nothing – Oil marketers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

