Fuel scarcity: Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess

Senate President Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene a meeting with stakeholders in the industries.

This he said was in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis and the untold hardship it was presently unleashing on Nigerians.

This was contained in a press statement from Saraki’s Media Office.

Consequently, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Sen. Kabiru Marafa, said the committee has invited the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders to a crucial meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Marafa said the meeting would address the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation in the last few weeks with a view to putting a complete stop to the unsavoury development.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break was billed to resume committee work for budget defence on Jan. 9, and commence plenary on January 16.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

