Fuel scarcity: Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream to cut short its recess over the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria. The Committee chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa, has been meeting with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the fuel scarcity. On Thursday, January 4, the Committee will meet with […]

Fuel scarcity: Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

