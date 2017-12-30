Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari
Nigerian Senate has expressed its determination to unravel the mystery behind the incessant fuel crisis occasionally witnessed across the country. Chairman of the Senate Committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday. He apologised to Nigerians on behalf of the red chamber, assuring that the “Senate is […]
