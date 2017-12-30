 Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate has expressed its determination to unravel the mystery behind the incessant fuel crisis occasionally witnessed across the country. Chairman of the Senate Committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday. He apologised to Nigerians on behalf of the red chamber, assuring that the “Senate is […]

Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.