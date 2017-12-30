Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari

Nigerian Senate has expressed its determination to unravel the mystery behind the incessant fuel crisis occasionally witnessed across the country. Chairman of the Senate Committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday. He apologised to Nigerians on behalf of the red chamber, assuring that the “Senate is […]

Fuel scarcity: Senate begs Nigerians, speaks on inviting Petroleum Minister, Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

