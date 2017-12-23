Fuel Scarcity: Sorry May Not Be Enough… – Lauretta Onochie
FUEL SCARCITY – SORRY MAY NOT BE ENOUGH……. I have been inundated by well-meaning Nigerians, with calls and messages, to “Say SOMETHING” on the Social media on the lingering fuel issue at a period such as this. I must make it clear that I understand that nothing I say here would make anyone feeling better […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!