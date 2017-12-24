 Fuel Scarcity: This Is The Worst Yuletide Ever – PDP | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: This Is The Worst Yuletide Ever – PDP

A day to the much anticipated Christmas celebration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given reasons why Nigerians may not be able to merrily celebrate the day. In a Sunday statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, and made available through its official Twitter handle, the party blamed “current biting economic hardship worsened…

