Fuel Scarcity Timed To Sabotage Christmas Celebrations – CAN
The recurrent year-end fuel scarcity that is witnessed in the country has been described as a feeling like a deliberate attempt to “sabotage the celebration of Christmas”. This was posited by the umbrella Christian body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in a statement released by the director of legal and public affairs, Evang. Kwamkur […]
