Fuel Scarcity To End In Two Days As FG Expedites Clearance Of Petrol-Laden Vessels

To put an end to the fuel scarcity crisis in the country, the Federal Government has directed Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Customs and Excise and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the ports to grant preferential and speedy treatment to ships carrying petrol. This is just as the country has been…

The post Fuel Scarcity To End In Two Days As FG Expedites Clearance Of Petrol-Laden Vessels appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

