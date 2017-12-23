 Fuel scarcity: Transport fare rises by 100% in Ibadan – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Transport fare rises by 100% in Ibadan – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fuel scarcity: Transport fare rises by 100% in Ibadan
Vanguard
Ibadan – As the scarcity of petrol persists in Ibadan, transport fare has gone up by 100 per cent. However, in spite of the fuel shortage, NAN observed there were there scores of people at some motor parks, who were set to travel home for this festive

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.