Fuel scarcity: Transport fares escalates by 100% in Ibadan

As the scarcity of petrol persists in Ibadan, transport fare has gone up by 100 per cent, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. However, in spite of the fuel shortage, NAN observed there were there scores of people at some motor parks, who were set to travel home for this festive season. At the new Ife road park, the transport fare to Ile-Ife, Osogbo, Ilesa, which previously cost N500, N600 and N700, now attracts N1,000, N1, 200 and N1, 500 respectively.

