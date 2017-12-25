Fuel Scarcity: Vice-President turns Petrol attendant in Lagos
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria was seen at a petrol station in Lagos State. He volunteered to be a petrol attendant in other to serve the people.
He said he want to feel what the people are feeling. He made a stop at Oando, Heyden Petroleum by VGC at the Island part of Lagos state.
He described it as ‘Christmas Surprise visit’.
Photos:
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!