 Fuel Scarcity: VP Osinbajo Sells Fuel To Citizens At Filling Station (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: VP Osinbajo Sells Fuel To Citizens At Filling Station (Photos)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Vice President Prof Osinbajo earlier, stopped at some filling stations in Lagos where he engaged with citizens and staff of the stations. He went pump by pump to get insight on people’s experience, especially the wait time.

