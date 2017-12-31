Fuel Station Owner Threatens To Drag DPR To Court
One of the mega filling station owners in Kaduna, Mr Kenneth Nwachukwu has vowed to drag to court, officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for wrongly sealing his station for alleged hoarding of fuel amidst ongoing scarcity. A letter dated 27th December, 2017, signed by the DPR North West zonal Controller, Isah Tafida […]
The post Fuel Station Owner Threatens To Drag DPR To Court appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
