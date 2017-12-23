#FuelScarcity: DPR Shuts 52 Filling Stations As Fuel Price Hits N400 In Abuja

At least 52 filling stations have been shut down across Nigeria as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) is getting tough with marketers found to be hoarding fuel as the current scarcity bites harder nationwide.

While The Nation reports that no fewer than 48 filling stations were shut down in Delta, Kwara and Ekiti states alone, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) says six petrol stations in Ogun state were sealed off by the DPR.

The DPR also made several arrests for fuel hoarding, under-dispensing, sabotage, obstruction of justice and installation of commercial gas cylinders without approval.

In Ogun, it was learnt that all the affected petrol stations were found to have more than enough of the commodity but refused to sell it to the public.

Some buyers, who spoke with the NAN, accused the station owners of selling fuel at night above the pump price of N145.

“They only sell at night and they sell for N200 per litre,” one of the buyers in Ota, Ogun, who pleaded anonymity, said.

In Abuja, it was gathered that the price of petrol rose to N400 per litre on Friday as more citizens travelled out of their stations for the Christmas celebration.

Many motorists were said to have passed the night at filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in their desperation to buy fuel.

It was between N200 and N250 per litre in Lagos, Anambra, Ogun and Abia states.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the scarcity is unacceptable, even as it charged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the challenge.

“Nigerians must not be made to suffer, especially at this time of the year when we have the Yuletide and New Year festivities, which come with a lot of activities,” the party said in a statement in Abuja.

