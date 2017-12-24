 #FuelScarcity: Petrol sells at N250 per litre in Enugu – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
#FuelScarcity: Petrol sells at N250 per litre in Enugu – Premium Times

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business


Rowdy NNPC mega filling station as fuel scarcity persist in Benin on Tuesday (19/12/17). 06915/ 19/12/2017/ Igbaugba Ehigimetor/JAU/BJO/NAN. Related News. Fuel queues emerge nationwide as NNPC, others scramble to abort crisis · Two days to Christmas

