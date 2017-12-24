#FuelScarcity: Petrol sells at N250 per litre in Enugu – Premium Times



Premium Times #FuelScarcity: Petrol sells at N250 per litre in Enugu

Premium Times

Rowdy NNPC mega filling station as fuel scarcity persist in Benin on Tuesday (19/12/17). 06915/ 19/12/2017/ Igbaugba Ehigimetor/JAU/BJO/NAN. Related News. Fuel queues emerge nationwide as NNPC, others scramble to abort crisis · Two days to Christmas …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

