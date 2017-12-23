Full Text: Buhari’s Christmas Message To Nigerians Mute On Fuel Scarcity
President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Nigerians happy celebrations ahead of Christmas on Monday. However, the message contains no mention of the fuel scarcity crisis that has seen Nigerians buy petrol for N400, if at all they can get it to buy. Read the president’s statement below: Dear Compatriots, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly our…
The post Full Text: Buhari’s Christmas Message To Nigerians Mute On Fuel Scarcity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!