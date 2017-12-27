Fun seekers troop to Badagry beach, others on Boxing Day – The Nation Newspaper
|
Fun seekers troop to Badagry beach, others on Boxing Day
The Nation Newspaper
The Suntan Beach in Badagry Lagos State recorded a large turnout of fun seekers on Boxing Day as holiday makers trooped to the seashore in continuation of the Christmas celebration. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the beach …
Fun seekers throng Badagry
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!